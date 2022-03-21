A man and woman from Fayette County face animal cruelty charges for the death of a dog in their former home.
Pennsylvania State Police filed charges against Joseph Verl Rose, 31, of Normalville and Nancy Leeann Rhoden, 36, of Uniontown on Friday. On Jan. 25, police were called to a home on Varndell Street in North Union Township for a report of a deceased pit bull terrier.
Police said the dog’s body was in a crate, and Rose and Rhoden had moved out of home.
A necropsy was performed and noted the dog was emaciated, had a wound on its left thigh and two other fractures that were indicators of strangulation. Court paperwork also stated there was blood outside of the crate.
The report concluded that the dog died from strangulation, complicated by malnutrition and injury.
Rose and Rhoden were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and two counts of neglect.
Arrest warrants were issued for both.
