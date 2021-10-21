Two Fayette County residents were recently indicted on federal charges in unrelated cases.
Drug indictment
Kwame Eddings, 41, of Republic faces a one count indictment for possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
Federal authorities alleged he had the drugs in his possession on March 17. He could face up to 30 years in prison, a $2 million fine or both.
Production of child pornography
Zachary Bosh, 38, of Uniontown was indicted on a single count of production of child pornography.
Authorities alleged Bosh produced digital images and videos involving a minor girl on April 12, 2019.
He could face 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
