School districts in Fayette County are looking forward to getting students back into class in the safest way possible.
Albert Gallatin Area School District is planning to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
Superintendent Christopher Pegg said they’ll be in-person four days a week and remote every Wednesday. Students will continue to have the option to remain fully remote during the remainder of the school year.
“With all of our mitigation efforts in place, we feel our schools are a very safe place for our students and staff,” he said.
Pegg said he hopes the second half of the school year will see some return to normalcy with the county’s COVID-19 data improving. More vaccine distributed being is also a vital step to toward that, he said.
His district as well as others have been able to purchase equipment and products for cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing buildings on a daily basis while following the guidance of the state Department of Health (DOH).
Brownsville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer said the original plan for the district was to try to bring back grades kindergarten through eighth to in-person learning today followed by the remaining grades the week after that.
However, the rate of cases in the county has pushed those plans back to having the K-8 in school on Jan. 19 and the remaining grades back the week after.
“Best-case scenario, they’re back on the 19th,” Hartbauer said, adding that the district is monitoring the county status and other news on a weekly basis.
Joseph Bradley, superintendent with the Connellsville Area School District, said students are expected to return to in-person learning today.
“The Connellsville Area School District will take a day by day and week by week approach with the goal of providing as many face to face opportunities as we can for our learners,” Bradley said of the second half of the school year.
Frazier School District Superintendent Dr. William Henderson said the district is expected to return to in-person learning today.
“We’re trying to get the kids back in safe learning environment,” Henderson said.
Henderson also said they’ve been telling parents they should be flexible and have a backup plan in case things change with COVID-19 numbers and the students have to remotely learn once again.
Dr. Jesse Wallace, superintendent with the Laurel Highlands School District, said they plan to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19, but that would depend on various factors including the county’s infection rate, recommendations from the DOH and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Staffing levels will also play a role, Wallace said.
“We don’t have the substitutes to fill the gaps,” Wallace said.
Mindy Harris, curriculum coordinator with the Uniontown Area School District, said the district will continue to watch the county’s infection rate and make informed decisions on a weekly basis, but is currently scheduled to return on Jan. 19.
“We are hopeful to get back to normal as soon as it’s safe, but monitor the cases closely,” Harris said.
No matter when the districts plan to have the students and teachers physically back into class, officials in each recognize the need for it.
Bradley said CASD continues to re-evaluate and make adjustments to student expectations and the district’s instructional delivery when the district was 100% virtual.
“More importantly, we realize and recognize the impact of the tumultuous 2020-2021 school year on the social and mental well being of our students, our colleagues, and our community at large,” Bradley said, adding that the district is very proud of the entire community. “Our families have been supportive; our staff, from our custodians to our food service to our teachers, counselors, nurses, aides and administrators have adapted; our board has remained committed to the students; and, most importantly, our students have remained positive.”
Harris said while remote learning has come with its share of challenges, they’re working through those.
“Our staff, students, and parents are doing a fanatics job of making a tough adjustment during remote learning,” she said. “Our entire school community has been supportive during this time.”
Pegg said many of the district’s students and their parents have responded well to remote learning as the technology provided to the students has helped, but are concerned for those who haven’t responded well to it.
“It has become increasingly evident the impact the extended closure has had on student performance,” Pegg said, adding that the achievement gaps have certainly widened and student performance has been compromised. “This is why we feel as a district that getting students back into the school buildings for in-person instruction is vital to their success.”
While commending the district’s staff, parents and students on their efforts and patience during remote learning, Wallace said the remote learning has been a struggle with students.
“I think students are meant to be in classroom in front of a teacher to get concepts of learning,” Wallace said. “Second graders trying to learn every day on a computer just doesn’t work. I think they’re missing a lot.”
“Unfortunately, this has been very disruptive for students, parents and teachers, but we are in the situation we’re in, and we’re tying to remain positive and do the best we can and provide best services we can to our students,” Henderson said.
Henderson said while many children can handle the technology that’s being used to help them learn from home, he has always said a computer screen cannot replace the power of a teacher with them in a classroom.
Hartbauer said one thing that was discovered through the pandemic is there’s nothing more important than direct instruction between teachers and students.
“I’m hoping if there’s one silver lining, it’s that people will appreciate public education more than ever,” he said.
