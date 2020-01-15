Fayette County officials posted a job opening for the chief public defender’s role on Wednesday.
The position has been held since Jeffrey Whiteko since 1991.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites on Tuesday confirmed that Whiteko was let go from his position, but did not offer any follow up on the reason as to why, and could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said he was uncertain if he could comment on an employee matter, and Commissioner Dave Lohr could not be reached for comment.
Requests for comment were referred to county solicitor Jack Purcell, who did return messages left for him.
Unlike the county’s district attorney, who is elected, the chief public defender is hired by the commissioners. The office handles criminal cases for indigent clients.
The posting for the job lists the salary as $74,841, and notes the position supervises a staff of six. It requires a law degree, admission to the state bar and four to five years of working experience as either a public defender or similar legal work.
The job was posted on the county’s website on Wednesday, and gives applicants until Jan. 22.
Whiteko was first hired to the Public Defender’s Office on Oct. 11, 1983 as an assistant public defender and then was made the chief public defender on May 23, 1991.
