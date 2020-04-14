Fayette County has settled an age discrimination lawsuit brought by a former employee of the district attorney’s office for $10,000.
Elaine Otterstrom, 60, sued the county last year, claiming she was forced to quit her job as a victim/witness coordinator due to hostile work conditions. She claimed her former boss, District Attorney Rich Bower, showed younger female employees preferential treatment.
The suit resolved during a mediation session earlier this year, and details were released after the Herald-Standard made a right-to-know request for the settlement.
In addition to the monetary payment, the settlement indicated that the county is under no obligation to rehire Otterstrom.
Another former employee in the office, Pamela Johnston, 57, the former trial coordinator, made similar age discrimination claims in a separate lawsuit that remains open.
Johnston alleged she was unlawfully fired in 2018, after working for the office for 18 years.
Both women are represented by attorney Joel Sansone.
