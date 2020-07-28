Fayette County’s sheriff recently made history as he was the first sheriff from the county to be elected president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association.
Sheriff James Custer first took office in 2016 and as a new sheriff, he joined the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association (PSA), an organization dedicated to assisting the sheriffs of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania by acquiring education and training for them.
Since his time with the association, Custer had been appointed to the association’s executive committee, which consists of three sheriffs, and then received the highest number of votes out of the six nominated members to be elected to the one-year position on that committee.
Last year, Custer was nominated and elected to the position of second vice president on the association’s executive board, which is made up of a president, a first and second vice president and a treasurer.
Earlier in the year, the first vice president said he couldn’t accept any nominations for president as he wouldn’t be able to fulfill the term, which led Custer to receive the nomination and then be voted in as the president of the association through email ballots in late June.
Custer said the PSA holds their annual summer conference in July with this year’s conference scheduled in Montgomery County, but because of COVID-19 hitting that county especially hard, it was decided in May to cancel the conference.
In lieu of the conference, Custer said the association’s executive board held their meeting for all the new officers at the PSA office in Harrisburg followed by dinner at an Italian restaurant across the street from the Capitol Building.
One tradition that remained was the county of the new president is to have the county’s president judge swear in the new executive board.
“So, Fayette County President Judge John Wager came out and swore me in and the other new officers on the steps of the capitol building on the evening of July 15,” Custer said.
Custer didn’t know that he was the first sheriff from Fayette County to be voted in as the president of the association until after the fact, but said he felt special to be a part of history much like Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. being the first Fayette County magistrate to become president of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania last year.
“It’s good for Fayette County getting recognized for different events,” Custer said.
In his role as PSA president, Custer said he will work closely with the PSA’s executive director, lobbyists in Harrisburg and different legislative committee members as well as working on training and education programs to support all sheriff offices across the state.
Custer said he’s sure that he will work with legislative issues on current topics like police reform and even COVID-19, as Custer said he would like to put together a pandemic work-group committee to study and work on better preparing sheriff departments for any such similar incidents.
An ongoing issue that Custer wants the PSA to continue with is expanding the authority of sheriffs in Pennsylvania as they are not a call-for-service office like many sheriff offices in other states across the country.
“My goals are to work with other law enforcement with the commonwealth to provide the best services we can to all of our citizens,” Custer said
