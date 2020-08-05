The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase of nearly double in concealed carry permit requests in recent weeks, officials said.
“It’s been a trend since all this happened with the pandemic and the protests,” said Deputy Sheriff Gerald Thomas. “People want their permits. They want to protect themselves and their families.”
He said the average daily permit request is 40, which previously averaged about 20 to 25 per day. The number includes both new permits and permit renewals. In June, 767 total concealed carry permits were requested. Of those, 333 were renewals and 434 were new requests.
The large increase in permit requests has resulted in delayed wait times to receive permits. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania submit requests through Harrisburg. Previously, permits were returned within about five to 20 minutes, and can now take up to two hours. He said permits are generally returned more quickly in the morning.
“There’s a bottleneck of people trying to get permits and weapons and buy ammunition, so they’re a little busy up there in Harrisburg,” he said. “Everyone is getting background checks for permits. Everyone is getting background checks for weapons.”
Last week, officials announced the courthouse would be closed to the public until Aug. 13 due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts after employees in county offices tested positive for the coronavirus. County officials said prison guards and employees in the adult probation office have confirmed positive tests. Other offices were impacted as well, though officials did not specify they were.
Thomas said the office began taking permit requests by appointment Friday, after the office was closed completely last Wednesday and Thursday.
He gets frequent phone calls regarding permit requests, and the recurring theme is people are concerned about protecting their families.
“They just want to be protected,” he said. “They know crime is up in a lot of areas.”
