A Fayette County country singer is thrilled to be nominated in 13 categories this year for an international magazine’s upcoming award show.
“It kind of blew my mind,” said Katrina Lynn Whetsel. “Honestly, I wasn’t sure I was going to be nominated at all this year.”
The 13 nominations that Katrina Lynn received were from Fair Play Country Music, an international country magazine that publishes out of Holland and has provided a platform for independent artists around the world.
Whetsel was first nominated for a few awards by the magazine in 2020, and won in the category of Country Rock Original Amazing Voice.
“I was supposed to go to Holland, but because of COVID, it was a virtual awards show,” Whetsel said, adding that she also won Traditional Country Artist of the Month with the International Singer-Songwriters Association in Georgia last year, too.
She said those wins in two big country-music communities led her to meet all kinds of people in the music business. She said she was able to better network with different radio stations, getting her name out there and growing her fan base.
“It has definitely helped with my career,” she said, adding that the awards were yet another milestone in her 16-year journey.
Whetsel, who performs under the name Katrina Lynn, first started singing at home at the age of 12 or 13, but had issues with stage fright until her mother took her to sing karaoke. That led to guitar lessons, then voice lessons and then the passion to get into the music business struck her.
At 17, she went to Nashville and caught the attention of some music industry professionals there, which led to her first Nashville recorded album, “Towin the Line” in 2009.
From there, she started attracting the attention of radio stations around the world to play her music and conduct interviews with her, performing in concerts, going on tour and winning awards.
“I cannot believe how far I've come in that amount of time,” said Whetsel, who started out singing karaoke at the age of 13 to winning and then being nominated for a world-wide award at the age of 30. “If you would have told my 14 year-old self I'd be here at this age, I would have laughed at you.”
Whetsel was especially surprised of the 13 nominations for this year’s Fair Play Country Music Red Carpet Awards, which included categories like musician of the year, song of the year, entertainer of the year, songwriter of the year, female shining star and live appearance artist of the year.
The winners for the awards show will be announced in November.
Whetsel said she believes the organizers are planning to again host a virtual awards show, but could have a traditional awards show if things improve with COVID-19 regulations. If that happens, she said she would like to travel to Holland to be a part of the show.
Whetsel has spent the past year singing and writing songs for her second album, which she hopes to record later this year and release next year.
“Some of the songs that I’m working on include the experiences I’ve had,” she said, adding that the album will have some heartbreak to it because, well, it’s a country album.
She added that the album will also have some traditional county, modern county and country pop.
“I’m also trying to aim for something upbeat and positive, the sort of thing to get people to dance," she said.
For more information on Whetsel, visit her website at katrinalynnmusic.webs.com or follow her and her music at youtube.com/katrinalynnmusic, facebook.com/KatrinaLynnCountry, facebook.com/katrinalynnfanclub and Instagram @katrinalynnmusic
