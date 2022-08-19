Fayette County Solicitor Jack Purcell was named the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Outstanding Solicitor of the Year for 2022.
“I think we have a great team here,” said Purcell, who has served as the county’s solicitor since 2016. “We work together on the county’s problems, and I’m proud to be a part of that and look forward to continuing it.”
Recognized during Thursday’s commissioners meeting, Purcell thanked the commissioners for their nomination, as well as those who sent letters to the association. He also thanked his wife and daughter for their support.
He said he’s had a professional and fulfilling relationship with county officials, and said while there were some challenging years, they’ve gotten through them.
“The future is bright for Fayette County,” Purcell said.
His work for the county includes providing legal counsel on all actions or suits brought against the county; reviewing and providing legal advice for county policies, property and tax assessment issues, Right-to-Know requests and contractual concerns; evaluating and resolving legal matters associated with state and federal grants, funding, reimbursements and other financial matters and drafting or reviewing ordinances, resolutions and contracts.
During his tenure, Purcell has been instrumental in a number of projects, including the new county prison, the Fayette County Business Park expansion, Sheepskin Trail development and rural broadband initiatives.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said Purcell has attended more municipal meetings over the last 25 years than any other Pennsylvania solicitor.
“This is a great honor, because no one knows municipal law better than Jack Purcell. He is well-deserving of this award,” Vicites said. “Jack’s expertise in his field has helped Fayette County residents be well-represented from a legal standpoint, which better serves all county taxpayers. We are very fortunate to have Jack as our solicitor, as well as a good team of solicitors assisting him.”
The award was presented during CCAP’s annual Conference and Trade Show in Lancaster.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Took no action to approve an audit of the county for 2021, after discovering a four-year contract signed in 2020 meant they did not need to.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting, Commissioner Scott Dunn questioned whether it is in within the board’s purview to hire a firm to perform the financial and single audit for the county because county code states that the county controller, not the commissioners, must hire an auditing firm.
At Thursday’s voting meeting, Purcell said he researched the issue, and found that the county is under a four-year contract with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC that was voted on in 2020.
“So there really isn’t a need for any action by the board at this meeting because we’re under contract,” Purcell said.
n Voted to advertise nine county vehicles for sale. The high-mileage vehicles are sitting at the county’s bridge department, and either need repairs or to be junked, commissioners said. They are: a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, three 2009 Chevy Malibus, 2003 Ford Explorer, 2003 Chevy Express Van, 2004 Ford Taurus, 2008 Chevy Trailblazer and a 1998 Chevy truck.
n Appointed Warren Hughes, Tammy Stenson and Sean Sypolt to the county’s Hotel Tax Grant Board from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, and also appointed Debra Miller to the Lafayette Manor Beechwood Court Board.
n Announced that the Fayette County Behavioral Health Advisory Board has one vacant position with a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The minimum requirements for the position are being a professional in psychology, social work, nursing, education or religion. Letters of interest can be sent to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401, by Sept. 1.
