The Fayette County Commissioners are awaiting state approval of 21 projects across the county to be funded by the Local Share Account (LSA) program.
The commissioners recently approved 21 projects out of 50 proposals that were submitted in the fall to be funded by LSA money, which is generated annually through the county’s share of gaming revenues derived from Nemacolin’s Lady Luck Casino in Wharton Township.
Fayette County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Andrew French said this year’s applicant proposals totaled more than $3.5 million in funding; the total LSA funding recommendation for the 21 projects is $658,090.
The county’s LSA funds represent 2% of the $32,904,500 of the local casino’s gaming revenue.
That funding will be leveraged by more than $345,000 from other funding sources secured by the project applicants.
French said the commissioners try to identify high-impact projects that will have a broad effect on various municipalities when making their decisions.
“This year’s projects are, once again, fairly evenly distributed throughout all corners of the county,” French said. “Since the program began eight years ago, each one of our 42 municipalities has benefited from some project funded by LSA grants.”
For the 2022-23 LSA program, projects included economic development, public safety, recreation, facility improvements, infrastructure, administrative costs and more.
The projects include, but aren’t limited to, a Neighborhood Stabilization Initiative with the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority; equipment for training and micro-business for Team Humanity LLC in Brownsville; public safety equipment for the Brownsville Borough Police Department; parking lot upgrades for Masontown VFW Post 4584; scoreboard project and recreation improvements for the Dunbar Area Little League; public works improvements in Perryopolis Borough; improvements to the Connellsville Community Center in Connellsville; training/conference room remodeling at Smock Volunteer Fire Department; and park improvements and upgrades at C.W. Resh Park in Saltlick Township, Franklin Township Parks in Franklin Township and South Connellsville Park in South Connellsville.
“It would take a real Scrooge to argue that these projects don’t have merit, and there are just so many worthwhile projects out there, designed for the betterment of our communities and, ultimately, the betterment of Fayette County,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “I’m pleased that we have LSA monies to offer and excited by the progress the projects we’re able to fund, whether in part or in full, represent.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the LSA grants are important because they, in most cases, are community-led projects that directly impact the community.
“Funding at the grassroots level is extremely important for helping individual communities,” Vicites said, adding that, since the inception of the LSA program, the commissioners have distributed the funds to the municipalities instead of keeping it for county-level projects. “We’re able to make more of an overall impact by helping our municipalities and community organizations achieve their goals.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said it was good to be able to fund so many worthy projects to help make the county’s local municipalities a better place to live.
“These funds are utilized to fill in the gaps for our municipalities and authorities,” he said. “This helps them fill their wish list of projects that might not get funded by other means.”
Following the commissioners’ selections, the projects are recommended through an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for final approval.
French said he has submitted the county’s recommendations for DCED approval.
Once approved, the DCED will then administer the funding for those projects through 2023.
