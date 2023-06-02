Another Fayette County office has made the former Gallatin Bank Building in Uniontown its new home.
The county announced on Thursday that the Tax Assessment Office has completed its relocation to the building, at 2 W. Main St., Suite 212.
The office was formerly located on the fourth floor of the Fayette County Courthouse, and Rebecca Cieszynski, the county’s director of assessments, said the change of scenery was a welcomed one.
“The move to the new building is an incredible opportunity for the assessment department,” she said. “The office is new, clean, bright, modern and welcoming. It’s truly a place you want to come to.”
The assessment office is the largest of the county’s offices to relocate to the Gallatin Bank Building. The election bureau, tax claim bureau and planning and zoning offices have also transitioned there. Additionally, the building serves as a space for county commissioner meetings.
The county acquired the eight-story building in May 2020 from the repository after it was placed for a final free-and-clear tax sale. Using land bank powers, the county took possession of the building for $1.
Last year, the county received $500,000 in grants through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) as well as other state grants to renovate the building, which had been empty since 2018, and had fallen into disrepair.
Cieszynski said that the renovations and elevator inspections were recently completed, allowing residents to now access the building’s second floor and the new office space more easily.
“I really look forward to welcoming the public (to the new office) for many reasons,” Cieszynski said, adding that they now have a large conference room for appeal hearings that are equipped with two large, flat-screen monitors, a huge conference table and plenty of seating. “We also have a new area set up for the public at the mapping counter and two desks where people can browse the computers and public records at their leisure.”
Still under construction at the new office is an archive room, which will allow for public viewing of tax records dating back to 1888.
The goal of county officials is to continue to renovate additional floors of the Gallatin Bank Building to eventually be used by both county government and private entities.
For more information about the Fayette County Tax Assessment Office, call 724-430-1350 or visit www.fayettecountypa.org/248/Tax-Assessment.
