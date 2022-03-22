Tax bills for Fayette County, townships, boroughs and cities have been mailed out.
The Fayette County Tax Collectors’ Association noted that due to a backlog within the county’s assessment office, new owners of property may not have received their 2022 tax notice.
Elected tax collectors are working with the assessment office to ensure all owners of property receive those notices before the 2% discount period ends on April 30.
Those who have not yet received a notice are asked to contact their local tax collector. A listing of local tax collectors is available on the county website, fayettecountypa.org.
Anyone with assessment inquiries, including new subdivisions, should contact the assessment office at 724-430-1350.
