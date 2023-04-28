The Fayette County Tax Collectors’ Association would like to remind all property owners that due to the last day of discount falling on Sunday, April 30, payment shall be considered timely if it is tendered or postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on Monday, May 1.
Pennsylvania law states that failure to receive a tax notice does not relieve taxpayers from their responsibility to pay the taxes due. Taxpayers who have not received their tax notice should contact their local tax collector. If you do not know who your local tax collector is you may contact your local municipality, go on line at property.co.fayette.pa.us, or contact the Fayette County Assessment Office at 724-430-1350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.