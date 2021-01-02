The Fayette County Redevelopment Authority will receive funding to move forward with the expansion of the Fayette County Business Park.
Recently, the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) announced that the redevelopment authority will receive a $2 million grant to help with the general construction costs on the 200 acres neighboring Mount St. Macrina in North Union Township.
Fayette County Commissioner Vincent Vicites said with the announcement of Menards going into the business park and purchasing 90 acres of land, less than 10 acres remained for future development.
Vicites said the business park has brought over $120 million in private investment to the county along with 47 businesses, and has created close to 1,200 jobs.
“We wanted to keep that momentum going,” Vicites said. “The most viable and closest piece of land close to the park to extend it to the next phase was the Mount Macrina property off of Old Pittsburgh Road.”
In 2018, the RACP awarded a $500,000 grant for the project for early site development; Vicites said the commissioners continued to push for more money so the project would enter the next phase.
The planned business park will include office and commercial spaces and will have the capacity to create at least 1,000 new, family-sustaining jobs like medical facilities for one, which Vicites said they’ve developed a niche as 15 of the 47 facilities at the business park are medical-related.
“The proposed business park is designated for professional and medical entities,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn.
As Uniontown Hospital merges with WVU Medicine, Dunn said officials “anticipate ancillary medical businesses to relocate to Fayette County.”
“We stand ready to assist these businesses,” he said.
“Jobs that pay family-sustaining wages are the single most effective way to improve the health and well-being of a community, and that’s why economic development and job creation are critical,” said Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr. “The plans for this business park are in perfect alignment with our economic development strategy, which emphasizes improving the skills of our workforce, reducing the cost of doing business and making available the resources businesses need to compete.”
The commissioners will continue working with county Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Andrew French and the property sellers, Mount St. Macrina’s Sisters of Saint Basil, as the project moves forward with matching funds from the redevelopment authority.
The next steps in the process include for the county commissioners to formally accept the award letter, which is expected to arrive by April, and begin meeting with RACP officials to detail the process.
RACP is administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
The project will now enter the pre-construction phase, with bidding slated to start in June 2021.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to make this project a reality,” Vicites said, adding that the project won’t happen overnight, but progress will be made. “We appreciate the support we got from the redevelopment authority and the state for granting the funds.”
