GO Laurel Highlands will host a workshop to review the 2024 Fayette County Tourism Grant Program at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Penn State Fayette in the Corporate Training Center of the Eberly Building.
All Fayette County-based tourism businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend this free workshop. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Marissa Roberts at mroberts@golaurelhighlands.com or 724-238-5661 ext. 101. The deadline to RSVP is Aug. 25.
GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic and members of the senior team will lead the workshop outlining the program and best practices for writing a successful grant request. Attendees will have a one-on-one opportunity to ask specific questions pertaining to their businesses.
Tourism grant applications will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants on Sept. 1 and completed applications are due by 4 p.m., Oct. 6, 2023. Awards will be announced and presented in December.
The grant program is funded by 50% of revenues generated by the county lodging tax, a 3% tax that became effective in 2008. Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit by the Fayette County Tourism Grant Review Committee and administered by the Fayette County commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s official destination marketing organization. Since its inception, the program has awarded 561 grants totaling more than $7 million, including a record $1.28 million last year.
