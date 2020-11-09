The Fayette County Veterans Day Parade and program will feature the state commander of the state VFW as its guest speaker this year.
The county parade, which rotates between Connellsville, Uniontown and Masontown, will take place on Wednesday in Connellsville and is being organized by the city’s VFW Post 21.
Tom McFadden with VFW Post 21 said this year’s parade will include veterans groups, scout groups, police, fire, EMS personnel and officials from the city, county and state.
However, due to COVID-19, McFadden said he’s expecting a smaller parade than in previous years.
In terms of turnout, McFadden said they normally receive a big crowd, but this year, he’s not sure.
“I just hope people will social distance,” he said.
This year’s parade will start at 10:50 a.m. on the west side of the city with a stop on the Officer McCray Robb Memorial Bridge for a 21-gun salute and then to Brimstone Corner where the parade will turn onto Pittsburgh Street. It will end at the Veterans Memorial on Route 119.
This year’s parade grand marshal will be World War II Veteran Arthur T. McGann.
At the memorial, the guest speaker will be Commander Ronald J. Peters of the Pennsylvania State VFW.
Born in Olean, New York, Peters enlisted in the Army in 1968 and was assigned to Casualty Operations at Fort McPherson that same year; he was assigned to the 2nd Armored Division as a tank gunner from January 1969 through July 1969 and he was then assigned to the Americal Division, serving as Track Commander in the Republic of South Vietnam until June 1970.
He returned to the states as a drill instructor at Fort Dix and then as a station commander for the U.S. Army Recruiting Office and ended his military career in 1989.
Peters has received the PA Broadcaster Award for Community Service with the homeless veterans of the community. He is a life member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion and a member of the Military Order of the Cootie.
McFadden said it will be the first time Peters has participated in the Fayette County Veterans Parade in Connellsville.
He asked those participating in the parade to not throw candy along the route.
