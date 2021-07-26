Get some exercise and enjoy a history lesson, too, by participating in community walks.
The Fayette Living Well Coalition started a series of walks this year titled, “Walk Your Way to Wellness,” so community members can continue to improve their health together.
The series of walks are free to attend and are each at different locations in Fayette County, where walkers can learn more about the area’s history and some of its well-known buildings and trails.
The next walk in this summer’s series will be held Aug. 4 in Brownsville, starting at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in Snowden Square. The coalition said participants will learn how Brownsville’s historic structures will lead the way to the revitalization of the town.
The last summer walk will be held Aug. 25 in Hopwood and will begin and end at the covered bridge in Hutchison Park. South Union Township officials will be there to talk about the township’s portion of the Sheepskin Trail and the growth of recreation in South Union.
Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the coalition, said the walks were started as a way for the community to focus on health and improvement, as many studies show that taking walks helps physical and mental health. The walks are also an educational experience, where participants learn about the surroundings through which they walk.
“We are trying to build a healthier community,” she said. “To socialize is good for mental health, it’s good to walk and get exercise for physical health, you’re learning something, it’s educational, and that’s good. The walks are healthy in the broadest perspective across the board.”
After requests to make the events more fitness-oriented, Nuttall said starting in September, the participants who are more interested in fitness at the walks can separate from those who are learning about the area and walking at a more leisurely pace.
“We are trying to match every fitness level, wherever they are and whichever they prefer,” Nuttall said.
Nuttall said people register when they arrive at the walk site, and there will be a door prize drawing. There is also a Walk to Win 50/50 raffle to fundraise for the organization.
Between 80 and 100 people typically participate in each of the walks, Nuttall said, and they always have ample room for more. Most of the walks are pet- and stroller-friendly. Participants can get more information about each walk by following the Fayette Walks Facebook page at facebook.com/GetMovingFayette.
They will have two more walking series before winter, with one in September and one in October. Nuttall said the coalition intends to continue the series throughout the coming years as well.
For more information, visit the Fayette Walks Facebook page. The Fayette Living Well Coalition will also have an informational booth set up at the upcoming Fayette County Fair, July 29 to Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.