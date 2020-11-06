Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr said Friday the county election bureau has finished counting mail-in ballots and started preparations to begin the official vote count next week.
According to the Department of State, Fayette County issued 22,469 mail-in ballots to voters and 15,987 of them were returned.
Elections officials will also begin process of sorting through provisional ballots to determine whether they can be counted next week, Lohr said.
As to mail-in ballots that arrived between after 8 p.m. on Election Day and 5 p.m. Friday, Lohr said those will be tallied but will remain segregated in case a court determines they should not be counted toward final vote totals. He said few ballots arrived in that time frame, but did not have a specific number.
County officials recently addressed “Sharpiegate,” where social media posts claimed that using Sharpie markers to fill out ballots makes them unreadable to the scanning machine.
Sharpie markers are the recommended writing implement for the paper ballots fed into Fayette County’s voting machines, officials said.
Lohr said ink from a Sharpie will not leak through the paper ballot or smear, noting even if someone used blue or black in from a regular pen, those votes won’t be rejected or stop the scanner from reading the ballot.
If a ballot initially fails to be read by a voting scanner machine, the Fayette County voting systems have multiple back-up processing options to ensure every vote received is counted, officials said.
