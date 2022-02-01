A North Union Township was charged with making false reports of child abuse.
Laura C. Cravener, 36, allegedly made two calls to ChildLine on Dec. 17, 2021 alleging three children were being sexually assaulted in Westmoreland County. Police said she provided the names of the supposed assailants, as well as where they lived.
According to court records, an on-call caseworker and police responded to the home and talked to three adults who lived there. Those adults told police they believed that Cravener may have made the phony call because she and one of the adults had recently ended a relationship.
Police said they also spoke to the children, who told them no assault had occurred.
On Jan. 17, police talked to Cravener, and she reportedly admitted to making the calls, and acknowledged they were false allegations.
The misdemeanor charge was filed against her on Friday, and she will face a preliminary hearing at a later date.
