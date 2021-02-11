A Fayette County woman released her fifth novel, which she says is a wild ride of a horror story.
“I have always loved reading and writing even as a child, so I suppose having a family of book-lovers is what I can truly credit to sparking my interest in storytelling and writing,” said Brooklynn Dean.
A resident in the mountains near Ohiopyle, Dean studied literature in college, earning a bachelor's degree in English from Penn State.
While she originally wanted to go into publishing as an editor, Dean said the more she read, the more she realized she wanted to write to put her own work out into the world as writers like Anne Rice, Kurt Vonnegut and Chuck Palahniuk made her want to “approach the industry from the other side of the desk” and influence her writings.
She accomplished that goal in 2019 with the publication of the novella “The Woman in Red Heels” and the novels “The Word of the Rock God” and “Fiberglass Galaxy.”
In 2020, she published two more novels, “Amethyst” and “2288.”
Released this week, her fifth novel, "Deification," centers around the Christian apocalypse, but with a twist as the story opens with the main character preparing to meet up with her gang of violent followers to enact one of seven sacrifices which restore power to an unholy “savior."
“That act — the restoration of evil— is what will kick-start the apocalypse,” Dean said. “Beneath the plot, though, I wanted to convey a message about living in a world in which idolization, hero-worship and ultimately deifying leaders and/or celebrities can not only lead to destructive paths, but also block us from seeing the potential we have to embody or become the things which we admire in others.”
Dean said she wants “Deification” to do what all good stories can do, which is both entertain and impact the reader.
“I hope readers will enjoy the wild ride of a horror story while being able to walk away from it with a concept or theme that sticks with them,” she said.
As for her next novel, Dean said she’s been revisiting an old manuscript she wrote back in 2015 about a shy FBI agent who becomes enamored with a mysterious and -- unbeknownst to him -- otherworldly woman who might be the killer his team has been searching for.
“After re-reading it in its entirety, I’m going to sit down with the characters and really perfect their story,” Dean said.
“Deification” will be released on Feb. 17 and be available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Apple Books.
All of Dean’s books can also be purchased on Amazon or through her website, www.brooklynndean.com
