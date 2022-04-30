The Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County held several events to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention and Victims’ Rights month.
For the first time, the center held an awards ceremony to recognize those who supported CVC throughout the years.
Recipients included Mike Kelly Toyota of Uniontown receiving the Community Business Partner of the Year, the Soroptimist International of Fayette County receiving the Community Partner of the Year, and Brittany Locke, a child-forensic interviewer for the Child Advocacy Center, receiving the Excellence in Victims’ Service Award.
“We opened nominations in March to the staff and the community and received a lot of responses,” CVC Executive Director Andrea Hibbs said.
She said CVC intends to make the awards an annual event.
“It’s important to acknowledge those who support us in various ways in the community,” Hibbs said.
The center also held an open house on April 20 to their 6 Oliver Road, Uniontown location. CVC has been there since 2014, but some remodeling was completed during the pandemic.
Throughout COVID-19, Hibbs said, CVC modified its services, but continued to provide counseling, work with crime victims as they navigate the criminal justice system and offer programs to local schools.
Gift basket raffles at the open house helped the nonprofit CVC raise additional funds.
“[The open house] also helped us bring awareness to the sexual assault, child abuse and victims’ rights and to educate the community on how to prevent child abuse,” Hibbs said.
CVC also held coloring and poster contests at local schools, and hosted a panel discussion with county Children and Youth Services and CASA of Fayette County about sexual assault and child abuse, and the impact both have.
For more information, visit the Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County at www.crimevictimscenter.com or visit their Facebook page.
