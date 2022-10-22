Fayette County’s annual Halloween Parade will return Wednesday with organizers excited for the popular event.
“This is a parade our residents and students and everyone looks forward to every year,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the parade. “It’s a big parade held in the county seat, so we ask everyone to participate. It’s a really exciting event.”
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Gallatin Avenue in downtown Uniontown. From there, the route will go right onto Main Street, and past the judging area located in front of the Fayette Chamber building at 65 W. Main St. The parade will continue along Main Street, and disband at Five Corners.
Cash prizes will be given for bands, floats, groups and costumed individuals (under the age of 18). All of the award winners will be posted in the Chamber’s windows immediately following the event.
Line-up starts at 5 p.m. Those who are marching can obtain specifics by emailing info@fayettechamber.com or by calling the chamber at 724-437-4571.
Nuttall said the public is invited and encouraged to participate, with thousands lining the street last year. Since the parade is a family-friendly event, a number of things are not permitted, including: chainsaws (with or without chains), intense gore in costume or makeup, audience interaction, live animals (other than police/rescue dogs and horses), anything larger than small candy thrown from vehicles and weaponry of any kind (real or replica). The public is also asked to refrain from wearing any type of clown mask.
The parade is presented by WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital and the Uniontown Redevelopment Authority, with the assistance of DeGusipe Funeral Home.
The rain date for the parade is Thursday, Oct. 27, with a decision made by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
While the Fayette County parade is the largest in the area, other municipalities are also holding parades to celebrate Halloween.
n Connellsville’s parade is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The parade begins on Washington Street, and will wind through the city, ending at New Haven Hose on South 7th Street.
n Brownsville’s community parade begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at South Brownsville Fire Co. Line-up begins 30 minutes before, and prizes will be given out for best costumes at the Cast Iron Amphitheater. Trunk or treat will follow in the Snowdon Square parking lot.
n Masontown Matters and the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department are holding their second parade at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. in downtown Masontown. The parade ends at the VFD at 221 N. Washington St., where a trunk or treat will be held for children.
Theresa Hunyady, the event coordinator for the fire department, said over 300 kids participated in the trunk or treat year. The VFD gives away candy and juice from local businesses, but any residents who’d like to pass out candy can also do so in the VFD’s parking lot by calling 724-562-2519 to reserve a spot.
