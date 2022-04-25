The Fayette County Recycling Program has taken over the local chapter of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, with hopes of continuing the expand the volunteer effort to keep the county litter free.
Warren Hughes and Carl Williams, the leaders of PA CleanWays of Fayette County, handed over the reins to Fayette County Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea. The group’s name also changed to “Keep Fayette County Green,” in line with the county recycling program’s motto to encompass the wide variety of events and programs.
“I’m hopeful that they will use our historical knowledge and experience to expand the affiliate,” Hughes said. “We will still be involved and available to advise when needed.”
A group of volunteers formed PA CleanWays of Fayette County in 1995.
Shea said she has huge shoes to fill as the group has coordinated countless illegal dump cleanups, resulting in the removal of 1.5 million pounds of trash and 8,525 tires from the Fayette County landscape.
“I’m honored that Carl and Warren asked me to continue their efforts through the county. For them to think so highly of our program is extremely humbling,” Shea said, thanking the two men for their work and dedication. “This transition will be a major undertaking, but we’re ready for the challenge and excited to get started.”
Fayette County commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn approved the transition during their regular monthly meeting Thursday, just in time for Friday’s Earth Day observance.
The county’s Recycling Convenience Center also celebrated Earth Week from April 18 to 22 — including its one-year anniversary on Friday — with a series of special updates on its Facebook page.
Among the updates was the introduction of Rascal the Recycling Raccoon, the recycling program’s new mascot to help teach children about the importance of protecting the environment.
The center also noted that it will now also accept plastic bags and fluorescent light bulbs measuring between 4 to 8 feet in length at the 105 Romeo Lane facility. No plastic bags or light bulbs are to be placed in the county’s green, drop-off bins.
For more information on the Fayette County Recycling Program and Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, visit www.fayettecountypa.org/242/Solid-Waste-Recycling-Stormwater or www.facebook.com/FayetteCoRecycling.
