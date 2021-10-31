The annual Fayette County Veterans Day Parade will take place in Uniontown and for the first time, will include a concert.
“It’s a nice twist this year,” said Rob Doria with the Uniontown American Legion LaFayette Post 51, which is hosting the parade this year.
At Storey Square following the Nov. 11 parade, the Pennsylvania State VFW Post 8543 Band, which consists of 50 members that range in age between 16 to 92, will perform.
The annual county parade rotates between Connellsville, Masontown and Uniontown, but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The parade itself will remain much of the same as in previous years with veterans’ organizations, local high school bands, police vehicles, fire trucks, elected officials and other dignitaries taking part.
Doria said this year, all the veterans’ service groups will lead the procession.
“I want to keep them as close as we can to the front of the parade,” he said.
Paul Palya with American Legion Post 51 said any veteran in the county who wants to walk in the parade is invited to do so and may wear their uniform if they would like. He said any veteran wanting more information can call the American Legion at 724-438-8041.
The parade will line up along Gallatin Avenue between 9 and 9:30 a.m., and will begin at 10:45 a.m. The procession will go on Gallatin Avenue, make a right on Main Street, stoppoing at Storey Square at 11:11 a.m. for the playing of Taps and a rifle salute, then continue on, ending at Five Corners.
Doria said he’s expecting around 80 units to participate.
“Parades in Uniontown are very well received,” Doria said. “The general public really turns out for our parades.”
