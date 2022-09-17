Fayette County residents are invited to pour red sand into pavement cracks on the steps of the Fayette County Courthouse between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday to help bring awareness to human trafficking.
The Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create educational opportunities about human trafficking and how many victims “fall through the cracks.”
The Fayette/Greene Human Trafficking Task Force, in partnership with the Fayette County Crime Victims Center, Fayette County Chapter of Soroptomists and Greene County Partners, are hosting the event. Formed in 2009, the task force regularly offers trainings, workshops, conferences and events in our area communities.
“This event is a result of conversation with our task force members who believed we needed to continue our efforts to enhance our community’s awareness of human trafficking,” said Task Force Co-chair and Penn State Fayette Associate Professor Jo Ann Jankoski said. “This is an important event because human trafficking is here in Fayette County. It’s closer than you think.”
Jankoski said everyone is encouraged to attend because “anyone can fall victim to human trafficking.”
Learn more about the task force on Facebook. To report a tip or seek help from trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” or “INFO” to BeFree (233733).
To learn more about the Red Sand Project event, email Jankoski at jxj17@psu.edu.
