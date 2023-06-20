Red poppies are a nationally recognized symbol of the sacrifices made by U.S. military personnel who served and died for their country.
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Fayette County residents now can wear the floral tribute all year long while also raising money for veterans, thanks to a project undertaken by students at the Fayette County Career & Technical Institute.
CTI Coordinator Dan Hoff said student Loralie Cramer, a junior in the machine production shop, came up with the idea of creating metal poppies to sell, with proceeds going to fund veterans’ needs. Although students in the machine production shop created the poppies, students in other fields of study at the CTI also participated.
“We have an engineering class that did the powder coating,” Hoff said. “The students in cosmetology used fingernail polish to make the red color on the poppies.”
The poppies measure about 1 square inch. They are being offered as pins mounted atop red, white and blue ribbons, or as keychains. Stickers featuring the flower and bearing the phrase, “lest we forget,” can also be purchased.
Keychains are $5, the pins are $3, and stickers are $1.
Hoff and county Veterans Affairs Director Brian Bensen are working together to determine where the money used to purchase the poppy-based items will be donated.
For more information or to purchase a pin, keychain or sticker, contact Fayette County CTI at 724-437-2721.
