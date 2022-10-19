The Fayette County Career & Technical Institute (CTI) has received $1.5 million for a training center to meet the growing and changing needs of the health-care industry.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that more than $6.9 million was being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
The ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative seeks to diversify economies in communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of energy production.
Of the nine POWER projects across the commonwealth, $1.5 million was approved for the Fayette County CTI for its 6,000-square-foot Health Sciences Workforce Development Center.
Located on the CTI campus, the center will allow the school to enhance its Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program and meet the growing health-care workforce needs in Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.
Dr. Cynthia Shaw, the executive director of Fayette County CTI, said the facility will help meet the needs of both employers and high school students who are enrolled in the health-care program, offering an easy transition to the post-secondary phase of their future employment.
The facility will be open for adults wanting to be trained in health-care fields.
Shaw said the LPN program will expand to the facility along with their phlebotomy program, with the goals to add other programs like medical assistant, surgical technician and certified nurses aid.
“We’re going to adjust our offerings based on the needs of employers,” Shaw said.
She added that the facility offering during the day classes that the school offers in the evening will also attract a greater number of adult students to the program.
On Tuesday, the Fayette County Commissioners voted to place on their Thursday voting meeting the approval of the $2,250,404 project that will be paid with the $1.5 million ARC funding and Fayette CTI providing $750,000.
Commissioner Vince Vicites commended Shaw’s efforts to have such a facility in the county.
“It will prepare them well,” he said of the students going through the program. “She (Shaw) saw a void here in medical training and stepped up to the plate.”
“This is a very good thing,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn, adding that the facility comes at no cost to the county. “We need to push secondary and post-secondary education and training as hard as we can.”
Shaw said she believes construction of the facility will begin sometime in February and be completed in May 2024.
Following its completion, the project will serve 170 students with 136 anticipated to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.