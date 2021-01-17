The Fayette County Cultural Trust is adding two more organizations to their list of recipients for funding through a state program.
Over the past six years, the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), a program through the state Department of Community and Economic Development, has provided money to various local organizations through the cultural trust.
Those organizations are selected because their missions are to help the low and moderate income residents of Connellsville.
Daniel Cocks, the executive director of the FCCT, said this will be the second term that the trust has been accepted into the NPP with each term lasting for six years of funding to those organizations.
Over that past term, the NPP program has provided $30,000 each to the Connellsville Community Ministries, Connellsville Carnegie Free Library, Wesley Health Center and Connellsville Parks and Recreation.
Each organization received $5,000 per year for those six years.
This year, those same four organizations were again a part of NPP funding, but Cocks said there will be changes for the next round.
“This year we are pleased to announce that we are able to add two new organizations to this list,” he said. “Highlands Hospital and the Connellsville K-9 Unit.”
Cocks said Highlands Hospital was chosen for the second term because it will partner with organizations working in the community to provide opportunities for improved community wellness.
The K-9 Unit was chosen to help fund some of their educational outreach programs with the school as well as continuing crime prevention efforts in Connellsville through public awareness and community outreach.
Rounding out the crime prevention team is police dog, Ambroos, a 1½-year-old Belgian Malinois who has completed training, been certified and is working with the Connellsville police force.
Each organization will be receiving $5,000 per year for the next round of NPP Funding; the Connellsville K-9 Unit will be receiving $2,500 per year.
“We are also going to be doing some housing assistance projects with the elderly in this next term — details to be worked out,” Cocks said, adding a thank-you to TriState Capital, Somerset Trust Company and PNC Bank for funding the program through tax credits.
