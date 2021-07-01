Fayette County Children and Youth Services is reaching out to the community and holding a clothing giveaway on July 17.
“We do a lot for our community that people don’t see,” said John Fritts, the deputy director of Fayette County CYS. “We wanted to put together events that make us more of a visible member of the community in the hopes of improving community relations as well as giving back.”
Fritts and Reba Stramat, Fayette County CYS Case Aide III, initially thought about hosting a summer yard sale.
“Together we decided to change it to a clothing giveaway,” Stramat said, adding they have a lot of clothes of all sizes that have been given to the organization, but no longer have the space to store them. “We believe it is better to give the clothes to those who need instead of having them just sit on the shelves.”
She said those clothes will be on tables in the parking lot of the Fayette County CYS along with other odds and ends like baby and toddler items, some toys and board games.
“If you like something and it is not in someone else’s hands, it is yours to take home,” Stramat said. “Think of this like a yard sale, but everything is free.”
Fritts said they’re hoping to serve around 100 or so children in need if possible, and they’re looking to spread the word of the event through different types of mediums.
“We really want those who need clothes to come up and get what they need,” Stramat said.
Fritts said the ultimate goal would be to have all the tables cleared by the end of the event, but added that whatever clothes are remaining will be given to community organizations.
Fritts added that if a family is in need, but has no means of transportation, they can call CYS prior to the event at 724-430-1283, and the agency can try and facilitate a delivery of items.
The agency is not accepting any donations for the giveaway.
The event is only one part of community outreach Fayette County CYS is organizing as there’s talk of doing a Trunk-or-Treat event in the fall, they will again have a Stuff-A-Sleigh event for the holiday season and likely organize a food drive in the winter.
The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at the CYS parking lot at 130 Old New Salem Road, Uniontown.
