Election board approves second certification of primary

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

During a Thursday meeting, the Fayette County Election Board voted to grant the second certification of nearly all of the local races from the May primary. The Republican commissioners race remains uncertified because of legal challenges. Pictured (from left) are board members John Kopas and Mark Rowan, and Assistant County Solicitor Sheryl Heid. Board member Robert Lesnick participated via video link.

With the exception of the Republican nominees for Fayette County commissioner, all of the county’s primary election races have been certified.

