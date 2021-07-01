With the postponement of last year’s convention for the Fayette County Firefighters Association, the weeklong event this year will be considered a two-for-one.
The uncertainties of COVID-19 last year caused the annual convention of firefighters in Fayette County to be postponed to this year.
“So, this year, it’s being listed as the 82nd and 83rd Fayette County Firefighters Association Convention,” said Jack Lawver, the president of Brownsville Fire Company #1, which is co-hosting the weeklong convention with South Brownsville VFC.
Lawver said the only other change this year will be the memorial service that always starts the convention where the ceremony calls for the names of members who died in the past year to be read.
This year, the names of those who passed away the previous year will be read as well.
They include William H. Miller, Charles Porter, Harry “Skip” Moore, John S. Tressler, Frederick K. Provance, Angela J. Crocetti, Forrest R. McKenna, William T. Brown Sr., William J. Klamorick, Thomas Link, Thomas Jones, Harold D. Angel, Hagan Guthrie, James Ester, Paul McCormick, Joseph W. Keyser, Edward Colebank, Joseph Alesantrino, Vincent J. Grote, Randall Thomas, Richard Lough, James Corvin Jr., Robert Keefer, Richard K. Sparks, Robert Bevard, Patrick Ballon, Fred D. Brown, John W. Addis III, William Gallagher, Paul Burd, Terry L. Hart Sr., Thomas E. Shutz, Arthur McClelland Jr., Timothy Sheehan, Charles Finfrock, Pasquale Pasqua, Edgar G. Bryner Jr., Joseph M. Planiczka, Eldo E. DiVirgilio, Stanley Horvath Jr., Edward Scott Wagner and George A. Thompson.
The other part of the memorial service included reading the names of the nine firefighters who died in the line of duty during the history of the association.
They include Lewis Williams, Voight LaClair, Paul J. Stewart, Mike A. Trocheck, David Lee Wyatt Sr., James F. Ainsley, Scott A. Vrabel, Joseph S. Donkers and William Ramsey.
While the convention is celebrating both the 82nd and 83rd year, the memorial service will be in its 98th and 99th year this year.
“The service has been around longer than the association,” said Ed Zadylak, the chaplain for the Fayette County Firefighters Association. “The service has been done every year, according to what I’ve been told; it didn’t even stop during World War 2, and it never missed a year until last year.”
Although the service didn’t happen last year, Zadylak said he was pleased that the clergy in the area, to which they reached out last year, to remember those fallen members in their own way by having a special prayer or moment of silence.
“They came through with it,” Zadylak said. “It was a heartwarming response from the churches.”
The memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the First Christian Church at 512 Second Street in Brownsville. Zadylak said the public is invited to attend the service.
Other than those changes, Lawver said the remaining week consisting of the Past President’s Banquet on Sunday as well as all the other activities through the week will remain the same as it was for years.
That includes firefighter-centered competitions throughout the convention like the Bucket Brigade at 6 p.m. and Kids Bucket Brigade at 7:30 p.m. on July 12; Tug of War and Truck Pull at 6 p.m. on July 13; Stationary Hose Lay at 6 p.m. and Kids Battle of the Barrel at 7:30 p.m. on July 14; Forcible Entry and Gear Scramble at 6 p.m. on July 15 and Battle of the Barrel at 6 p.m. on July 16.
Lawver said the most popular events include the bucket brigades, the battle of the barrels and the Forcible Entry, which has gained considerable popularity in the past few years, and the competitions give fire departments bragging rights until the following year.
“The different events will have different crowds,” Lawver said. “We’re hoping that people are wanting to get back out in public.”
Other events on Saturday include performances by bands Mon Valley Push from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and then Straight Shooters will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with guest Whiskey Business; both shows will take place at the Cast Iron Amphitheatre in Brownsville.
The convention parade will line up at 3 p.m. at Station 6 to Downtown at 4 p.m. where there will be food vendors available, and fireworks will be set off at dusk.
“We’re looking forward to a good week of camaraderie with all firemen, seeing all the guys we haven’t seen in the last year,” Lawver said. “It was a slow year, but we’re starting to pick back up again.”
Lawver said all the events from Monday through Thursday will take place at the parking lot at the Brownsville Fire Hall, and the events on Saturday will take place in Market Square in Downtown Brownsville.
Next year’s convention will be hosted by Fairchance VFD.
For more information including a complete schedule of events, visit bfco1.com/2021-convention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.