A howling good time is on tap this weekend as the Fayette Friends of Animals brings back its annual Alumni Family Fun Day this Saturday at the shelter.
The event provides an opportunity for the no-kill animal shelter to invite adopted dogs back and spotlight their owners while inviting the public to tour the facility and meet prospective new pets.
“It’s sort of like a class reunion,” said Roger Ganley, executive director of Fayette Friends of Animals.
“They were doing this before COVID hit, and it used to be in September and October,” Ganley said. “We had it scheduled for last October, but it rained really bad on both weekends, so we moved it to May this year.”
With the Fayette Friends of Animals celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s alumni celebration will be bigger and better with additional activities, Ganley said, including two food trucks from the Big Black Grille and Pretty Sweet Sundaes, kids games, vendors, a bounce house, face painting and more.
Special guests include Dharma Behavioral Training at 1:30 p.m., who will demonstrate how to train dogs.
At 2 p.m., the Wild World of Animals will present different types of animals to the crowd with interaction with the children.
The Vargas Girls, a family-friendly group of World War II pinup girls, will hold a doggie fashion show at 3 p.m., featuring dogs dressed in WWII-themed attire.
The Fayette County Search & Rescue Team will hold a demonstration with their search-and-rescue dogs throughout the day.
“They’ll pick someone in the crowd and hide them in the woods and watch as the dog finds them,” Ganley said.
Ganley added that the event will be held rain or shine under a tent.
He said they’ll also talk about the shelter’s foster program, share plans for adding on to the building, offer a walk-through of the building and showcase those who have adopted pets and share their stories.
Ganley said about 25 dogs and 30 to 50 cats are in need of adoption at the shelter.
The free event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown. All dogs must be leashed.
