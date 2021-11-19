Days before the second Fayette Gives took place, organizers said they wanted to raise more than the year before.
By lunchtime, they had.
The day-of-giving event to support county charities, hosted by the Community Foundation of Fayette County, raised $356,733 from 855 donors on Tuesday. Just in donor contributions, the 12-hour event surpassed last year’s total by more than $64,000.
This year’s preliminary total doesn’t include $70,600 that were in two bonus pools that augment how much the charities receive.
“The Community Foundation of Fayette County is thrilled with the results, and we want to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of this day of giving,” said Renee Couser, CFFC executive director.
One of the bonus pools is distributed based on the amount each nonprofit receives; the second is calculated based on the number of donors for each.
Couser said the bonus pool money will be added to each charity’s total once all donations have been verified. Those totals will be announced in December.
The top three fundraising nonprofits were Touchstone Center for Crafts at $74,651, City Mission - Living Stones at $45,869 and Fayette Friends of Animals at $17,377.
The nonprofits with the most donors included City Mission - Living Stones at 147, Touchstone Center for Crafts at 131 and Mary House Inc. at 129.
Touchstone, in Farmington, also received the most donations last year, raising $66,478 in donations and bonus pool money.
“We’re just so appreciative that the Community Foundation started this challenge,” said Lindsay K. Gates, Touchstone executive director. “It has given our board and staff something to rally around.”
Gates said not only have they been fortunate to be included in Fayette Gives, but also to be the top of the leader board for the first two years.
“It speaks to what an asset the Touchstone Center is to the region,” she said, adding they push themselves to get the word out on what they provide as an organization, which she said clearly resonates with people.
“The fact that people know their donations can go even farther is an energizing factor,” Gates said, adding that they’re especially encouraged as the organization is turning 50 in 2022 and seeing the support will truly make it an exciting anniversary.
“It’s great to see such a strong response from the public,” Couser said, adding that the donations from the public increased by 66% from last year’s Fayette Gives. “The numbers say it all.”
To view the preliminary results, visit www.fayettegives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.