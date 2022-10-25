With the third Fayette Gives set for Nov. 10, organizers have already exceeded one goal with two dozen additional nonprofits taking part in the event.
Eighty-eight nonprofits will join in the day-of-evening event, up from 64 last year and 43 when it started in 2020.
“We spread the word as much as we can to make sure that all eligible charities know how to get involved,” said Renee Couser, executive director of the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC), which runs Fayette Gives.
“We had expected around 70 charities this year, but with 25 first-time participants, we were happy to exceed that,” Crouser said. “We’re happy to see more charities and donors getting involved to increase that level of impact.”
The 12-hour event runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering donors a chance to check out local nonprofits and give online at fayettegives.org. The website will display live donation results and leaderboards so both the nonprofits and donors can track fundraising efforts. Those who prefer to write a check can learn more about the nonprofits online, and then send a check contribution form to CFFC supporting the charity of their choice.
The minimum donation is $25 per charity, and donations received at the CFFC office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 will be boosted by a prorated percentage of the $74,000 bonus pool, thanks to the Fayette Gives sponsors.
Crouser said each charity offers something special to residents through their programs and services.
“Local charities not only impact the lives of residents, but also the well-being of the community as a whole,” she said.
Last year, the event raised $441,880 for local charities, and that, combined with the $292,423 from 2020, brings the Fayette Gives grand total to $734,303.
“So far, each year has increased in the number of participating charities, the bonus pool total, and the amount raised from the public,” Crouser said, adding their goal this year is to distribute half a million dollars. “We’ve seen the generosity of Fayette County residents and beyond, so we hope to see another strong response this year as everyone comes together to support local charities.”
Crouser added that one important aspect of Fayette Gives is that the organizers don’t view it as a competition.
“Yes, the more money and donors a charity gets, the more bonus pool dollars they will earn,” she said, adding that all charities have equal opportunities to receive donations from the public and raise awareness of their work. “We truly believe that shining a light on the nonprofit sector as a whole will help benefit everyone.”
Crouser said the funds raised for the charities have helped preserve historic documents, provide health care, support day-to-day operational expenses, strengthen youth programs and so much more.
She added that some charities have expressed surprise at their level of support from the community, and it encourages them to know that people believe in their mission and want to help.
“We always say that anyone can be a philanthropist, and Fayette Gives invites everyone to give back in a quick and easy way,” Crouser said. “There’s a sense of community that comes with a day of giving, and people can see in real time how their donation contributes to the grand total and the collective impact.”
For more information, visit www.fayettegives.org.
