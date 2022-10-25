Fayette Gives

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Over 60 organizations took part in the 2021 Fayette Gives day-of-giving event hosted by the Community Foundation of Fayette County. This year, 88 nonprofits have signed up, and organizers hope to raise $500,000 in donations.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

With the third Fayette Gives set for Nov. 10, organizers have already exceeded one goal with two dozen additional nonprofits taking part in the event.

