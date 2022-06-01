In the past two years, Fayette Gives has raised nearly $750,000 for dozens of local nonprofits.
This year, organizers anticipate even more charities will step into the friendly online competition to see which of them receives the most donations.
The day-of-giving event, hosted by the Community Foundation of Fayette County, lists charities on the CFFC’s Fayette Gives website, and invites the public to make online donations throughout the day. This year’s will be held Nov. 10 - but to participate charities must sign up with CFFC. Registration opens today, and runs through Sept. 1.
“We had 43 registered charities in 2020 and 64 registered charities in 2021,” said Renee Couser, CFFC executive director. “We anticipate around 70 charities for Fayette Gives 2022, between the many charities who have said they plan to participate again and some new charities that have expressed interest.”
Last year, Fayette Gives raised $441,880 for those 64 charities; in 2020 it raised $292,423 for those 43 charities.
CFFC also includes the Fayette Gives bonus pool, which is funded by a number of sponsors and enhances all qualifying donations that are received during the event.
On Nov. 10, the website will display live donation results and leaderboards so both the nonprofits and donors can track fundraising efforts.
Couser said CFFC has received positive feedback from participating charities which highlights the importance of individual donations for their operations and the value of sharing their mission with the community.
Cathy Battle, co-founder of the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, said Fayette Gives “helps us raise awareness of the diaper crisis and is an opportunity to share our story.”
Lindsay K. Gates, executive director of Touchstone Center for Crafts, compared Fayette Gives to a fundraising Super Bowl, with staff and donors watching the leaderboards, cheering on the organization and encouraging the act of giving.
“It allows donors to be more involved in our efforts, where they can see the impact each donor/donation makes in real time,” she said.
Participating charities must be a 501(c)(3) organization, must file an annual 990 Form and must serve Fayette County.
Once registered, CFFC will help prepare charities for the event with additional information and educational materials.
To make an online donation, to be a sponsor for the bonus pool or for more information for charities as well as the public, visit www.fayettegives.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.