A few weeks back, the Community Foundation of Fayette County set a goal: to raise $500,000 during this year’s Fayette Gives event.
On Thursday, they exceeded the goal by more than $75,000.
“It was a great day,” said Rebecca Wardle, the communications and grantmaking coordinator with CFFC, which hosts the event. “The preliminary total is $575,516.”
The 12-hour event went from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and gave donors a chance to learn more about local nonprofits and give directed donations online. Live donation results and leaderboards were displayed on the Fayette Gives website throughout the day, showing how much each of the participating 88 nonprofits received.
Included in the grand total is $74,000 in bonus pool money donated by Fayette Gives sponsors. That bonus poll will be distributed to the nonprofits, augmenting their donation totals.
Wardle said from the advance check donations alone, Fayette Gives started the day with $324,000.
“Once we reached our goal of $500,000 with the bonus pool added in, we were watching to see how far it would exceed that,” Wardle said.
Within the last 5 minutes of the 12-hour day, Fayette Gives hit the $500,000 mark solely in donations from the public.
“It was a great way to end the day,” she said.
The top three nonprofits from this year’s Fayette Gives with their totals that do not include bonus pool money were City Mission-Living Stones with $79,293 from 138 donors, Touchstone Center for Crafts with $51,490 from 81 donors, and Center of Hope with $25,030 from 65 donors.
On Tuesday, City Mission will break ground on the first phase of Mission Place. The four-phase project will provide housing for children aging out of foster care and others who are homeless in the county. The first phase, an estimated $1.2 million building, will have four units to provide housing in a campus-like setting in Uniontown.
“The community has embraced Fayette Gives and shown incredible generosity,” Wardle said. “With over 1,000 donations, it’s clear that people are passionate about the community and want to help make a positive impact.”
Wardle said CFFC is thankful to the bonus pool sponsors and all of the donors who contributed to the success of Fayette Gives both through donations and by spreading the word on social media.
Once all donations are verified and bonus pool dollars are divided, Wardle said CFFC will distribute grant checks to the participating nonprofits. The organization also plans to host an event in December to announce the final totals and celebrate the success of the 2022 campaign.
“Everyone came together to make this an impactful day, in a joint effort to build a stronger Fayette,” she said. “Each year, Fayette Gives has grown, so we expect the momentum to continue for this annual day of giving.”
