For the second year, local charities will have a friendly competition to see which raises the most money during Fayette Gives.
“We received positive feedback both from participating charities and from members of the community,” said Renee Couser, executive director of the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC), which organizes Fayette Gives.
The event offers donors a 12-hour window, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, to give to local nonprofits on CFFC’s Fayette Gives website, fayettegives.org. Donors can also research each charitable organization on the website prior to deciding which ones they want to support.
Couser said they were thrilled with the response last year, especially during a pandemic, where a total of $292,423 was raised and distributed to 42 charities. Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington received the highest amount - $66,478.77 - which included bonus pool money donated by businesses, foundations and individuals.
The bonus pool is calculated based on the amount each nonprofit receives; however, Couser said they’ll have two bonus pools this year — one based on the dollar amount each charity receives and one based on the number of donors who show support to a charity.
“CFFC wants to reward both for the donation amounts and the number of donors who show support,” Couser said.
She said the leaderboards on the Fayette Gives website and the bonus pool money up for grabs encourage friendly competition between charities.
“That sense of competition is great motivation for donors, and it made the last hour of last year’s Fayette Gives exciting to watch as the rankings kept changing,” Couser said. “Each charity has different goals and needs, so at the end of the day, we focus on the impact that is made for each charity more so than their rankings on the leaderboard.”
Couser said there are 35 returning charities from last year’s event, and 29 new charities have been added this year. She said the CFFC anticipates this year’s total donations will surpass the $292,423 raised last year.
“From the beginning, CFFC planned to make Fayette Gives an annual event,” Couser said. “We want this to be a day that the community and charities look forward to each year.”
She added that as Fayette Gives continues each year, they hope to see charities becoming more sustainable and better known in the community, and said the donation program provides an opportunity to people who want to help strengthen the county’s nonprofits.
“National Philanthropy Day is on Nov. 15, the day before Fayette Gives,” Couser said. “This day celebrates the extraordinary change that fundraising and philanthropy have helped to create in our world, so it’s great timing to highlight the power of giving.”
Fayette Gives will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16. For more information, visit the website at www.fayettegives.org
