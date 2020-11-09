A local foundation is hosting a day where donations to local nonprofits can be enhanced to bigger donations.
“Basically, it’s a fundraising marathon for one special day,” said Rebecca Wardle, communications and grant making coordinator with Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC), of Fayette Gives.
Hosted by the CFFC, Fayette Gives will be an online, community-wide day of giving from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 through the website www.fayettegives.org.
Wardle said the concept of Fayette Gives has been tossed around at the CFFC for a while as they’ve spoken with executive directors of similar foundations who’ve found success with similar online events.
While COVID-19 wasn’t the reason for the CFFC to have the event, Wardle said the pandemic made the event more relevant to help out nonprofits, many of which took a serious financial hit this year.
Wardle said anyone can go on the website and donate to any of the 43 nonprofits in the categories: animal welfare, arts and culture, children and youth, community development, conservation/preservation, diseases and disorders, economic development, education, faith-based, health care, human services, recreation, safety service, tourism, veterans services and workforce development
Also on the website, Wardle said, people can search for the nonprofit they normally support and can read the nonprofit’s mission statement, learn of the programs and services, see the tax ID number and the contact information.
Wardle said anyone can donate to any of the nonprofits and as many of the nonprofits they want.
Even though the minimum donation is $25, Wardle said each donation is enhanced by a prorated percentage from an over $57,000 pool of bonus money sponsored by local businesses.
“It’s a special incentive to give back,” Wardle said.
The bonus pool will be calculated based on each nonprofit’s total dollar amount donated on that day.
“The more money a nonprofit raises, the bigger portion of the bonus pool they’ll receive,” Wardle said, adding that the number of donations a nonprofit receives will not affect their bonus pool percentage since it’s dollars-based. “But we’re encouraging nonprofits to engage as many supporters as possible since each and every donation will help raise their total and raise the amount of bonus-pool money to claim.”
She added that they’ll have live results during the 12-hour donation marathon complete with a leader board of the nonprofits.
“This is a great way to get the community involved with philanthropy,” Wardle said, adding that the CFFC plans to make Fayette Gives an annual event.
Participating nonprofits are: 180 Degree About Face Inc.; Albert Gallatin Human Services; Albert Gallatin Service Center of The Salvation Army; Alternatives Yes Pregnancy Support Center; American Cancer Society; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region; Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania (BIAPA); Brownsville Free Public Library; Carnegie Free Library; Centerville Clinics, Inc; Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services, Inc.; Christian Layman Corps.; City Mission - Living Stones, Inc.; Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County; Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania; Dress for Success Pittsburgh; East End United Community Center; Fallingwater/Western Pennsylvania Conservancy; Fayette County 4-H; Fayette County Agricultural Improvement Association, Inc.; Fayette County Association for the Blind; Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc.; Fayette County Cultural Trust; Fayette County Historical Society Inc; Fayette Friends of Animals; Friends of Art of the Uniontown Art Club; German-Masontown Public Library; Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania; Goodwill of Southwestern PA; Grindstone Community Volunteer Fire Dept.; Highlands Hospital Foundation; Jumonville Foundation; Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, Inc.; Literacy Council of Southwestern PA; Loving Daniel; Mary House Inc; St. Vincent de Paul, Uniontown Area Conference; State Theatre Center for the Arts; The Salvation Army (Uniontown Corps); Touchstone Center for Crafts; Uniontown Area YMCA; Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank; Westmoreland Fayette Council, Boy Scouts of America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.