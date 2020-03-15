All senior centers in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are suspending operations through March 27.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging made the announcement late Sunday.
The closures go into effect on Tuesday.
The release noted that the decision to close the centers was made “out of an abundance of caution” as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the state.
During the closure, the daily meal will be made available for pickup only at each center location between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The meals must be reserved one day in advance, before 1 p.m.
Home-delivered meals will continue, the release noted.
The agency supports 24 senior community centers and 14 satellite centers in the three counties, including ones in Brownsville, Connellsville, Masontown, Perryopolis and Uniontown.
