Fayette and Greene counties have each been awarded $500,000 to rehabilitate several homes to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income residents.
The grants are part of a package of more than $7 million to projects in 13 counties under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. The program, administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, provides federal funding to help municipalities and local governments preserve and expand affordable housing for low-income residents.
Greene County will use the funds to rehabilitate 11 owner-occupied homes, while Fayette County will rehabilitate 15 owner-occupied homes with the HOME funding.
The funds can be used for several critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.
