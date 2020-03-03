The Fayette County Housing Authority is still waiting on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to approve a demolition disposition application for Gibson Terrace in Connellsville.
The board voted to submit the application in June, and at the time, said they expected approval would take about 90 days.
“When we first submitted it, they told us (in) three months we would have it,” FCHA Executive Director Mark Yauger said last week. “ … It’s been eight months.”
The authority plans to demolish and rebuild Gibson Terrace.
Yauger said the authority would address the delay with HUD but attributed the delay to a department backlog of applications from housing authorities looking to a HUD initiative to “reposition” public housing units. The department last year announced a goal of eliminating 125,000 public housing units by September 2020.
Yauger has said that Gibson Terrace tenants’ relocation options include tenant protection vouchers and vacant public housing units.
“A lot of them got Section 8 vouchers,” Yauger said.
After it’s rebuilt, Gibson Terrace will go from 143 housing units to 58.
Yauger said the condition of the existing buildings at Gibson Terrace is poor.
“It’s going to be a really nice community when it’s done,” Yauger said.
The authority will use capital funds for the demolition and apply for tax credits for the rebuild.
“It’s going to be about a $10-15 million project,” Yauger said. “That’s rough estimates.”
The authority relied on low-income housing tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) to cover most of a $13 million renovation that saved the nearly 100-year-old White Swan Apartments in Uniontown and converted the building from having 78 units to 47 when it reopened to residents last year.
Yauger previously said Gibson Terrace residents will be able to get on a waiting list to move back into the complex once it’s rebuilt but will not receive preferential consideration.
