Applications for the 2023 round of loan funding through the Fayette County Infrastructure Bank will begin this week.
“After seeing how successful the 2022 infrastructure bank was, the county commissioners felt we should keep the momentum going,” Fayette County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Rafail said. “They saw the advantages and economic growth that it led to for not only the county, but the municipalities and municipal authorities utilizing the program.”
The infrastructure bank’s inaugural year saw over $8.5 million in loans funded for various projects for municipalities and municipal authorities.
The Fayette County Infrastructure Bank (FCIB) allows such entities to apply for loans from a special county fund to be used as a quicker, more reliable option for financing necessary repair or improvement projects.
FCIB’s program structure involves the county offering low-interest loans to more eligible applicants than what is available through traditional financing.
On Monday, Fayette County commissioners, along with Community Networking Resources (CNR) and HRG Engineering Inc., hosted a 2023 kickoff meeting for municipal officials.
“We decided to start the year with a new launch event to reintroduce the program to some of the entities that may have missed out on the first round, or who may need to refresh their understanding of how the infrastructure bank can help them,” Rafail said. “We hope to receive more applications this year for projects either needing match money or initial funding that will, ultimately, enhance our Fayette County communities and our economy.”
CNR and HRG established the first infrastructure bank in both Pennsylvania and nationwide in 2014 in Dauphin County, and Fayette started the process in 2021, becoming the fourth county in the state to establish an infrastructure bank in 2022.
The first recipient of an FCIB loan was the North Fayette County Municipal Authority for $4.3 million for providing quality public drinking water, a distribution system with less breaks and interruptions and a better fire protection system.
The county states that FCIB will remain focused on public transportation and utility infrastructure to support economic development projects and public safety. In addition to investing county funds directly back into county municipalities, other benefits of the infrastructure bank include the creation of a legacy program for investment in local county infrastructure, increased access to capital at the lowest possible rates, project planning and delivery support from county officials, and the ability to leverage additional funding sources.
Applications will be accepted beginning March 1; all e-mail or hard-copy submissions for fiscal year 2023 must be received by 4 p.m. May 31.
To learn more about FCIB, visit www.fayettecountypa.org/839/Fayette-County-Infrastructure-Bank/.
