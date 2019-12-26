A Fayette County judge granted a motion to have three children testify in the 2018 Christmas Day killing of a Uniontown man.
Dominique Jones, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the Dec. 25, 2018 death of Tre Montel McCargo, 25. Police alleged Jones fatally stabbed him during a fight at the Holiday Inn Express on Mary Higgins Lane.
With Jones’ jury trial slated to begin on Jan. 6, prosecutors requested a meeting with Jones’ three children who allegedly witnessed the stabbing. After the killing, the children were placed in the custody of Fayette County Children and Youth Services, and then placed in kinship care with their maternal aunt and uncle in Virginia.
Earlier this month, Assistant District Attorney Wendy O’Brien notified the court-appointed legal representative of the children that she wanted to meet with them before the trial. However, she received no response, according to court filings, and believed that the relatives caring for the children intended not to bring the children back to Pennsylvania.
“These three children are vital witnesses to the prosecution of this homicide case,” O’Brien wrote in the petition.
She indicated that not only were the children present when McCargo was fatally stabbed, but contended one of the children previously saw Jones stab McCargo. Jones, according to her attorneys, was never arrested for doing so, and McCargo never told police she stabbed him.
“There is no good reason, other than to evade the prosecution of this case, for the maternal aunt and uncle not to return the children for the trial and trial preparation,” O’Brien wrote.
O’Brien also provided to Judge Linda R. Cordaro copies of Jones’ phone calls from prison where she allegedly repeatedly spoke to family members about not bringing the children to testify or meet with prosecutors.
In her order, Cordaro asked that the Hanover County Circuit Court in Virginia issue an order under Virginia’s Uniform Act to Secure the Attendance of Witnesses from Without the State in Criminal Cases. The order Cordaro requested would compel the relatives in Virginia to bring the children back to Pennsylvania for the trial.
Jones remains lodged in the Fayette County Prison without bail.
