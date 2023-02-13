Fayette Living Well Coalition looks to provide year-round healthy activities through its Try it for Better Health series.
The coalition has helped Fayette County residents get fit one step at a time with its Walk Your Way to Wellness and Wednesday Walks initiatives for the past couple of years.
However, with colder weather not always being conducive to outdoor workouts, the coalition is striving to help those who cannot get outdoors to stay healthy.
“We are trying to promote health year-round,” said Rita Masi, who co-chairs the coalition’s Physical Health Work Group alongside Melissa Miner. “January, we do as a planning month, but February, March and April, we wanted to do something indoors.”
The result was the coalition’s Try It for Better Health series, to kick off from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 with Spin for a Healthy Heart, a free 20-minute spin class at Spin Unlimited, 680 W. Main St., Uniontown.
Next month’s portion of the Try It for Better Health series is being offered in partnership with Om Body yoga studio and massage spa with a meditation, chair massage and yoga session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Uniontown.
“There’s a chance to move between all three stations to try it all,” Masi said.
The following month, Tabby Horvath will lead participants in kickboxing and core-strengthening exercises from 6 to 7 p.m. April 19 in the John P. Murtha Wellness Center at Penn Highlands Hospital in Connellsville . Two sessions are available, and beginners are welcome.
Along with trying a new workout, participants also can receive free health screenings at each of the series’ three events, as Masi said nursing students from Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, will be available to administer blood pressure and other screenings.
“They will definitely do it at all of the indoor ones, and sometimes, before some of our walks, we also have someone there to do screenings,” Masi said.
The Fayette Living Well Coalition will move back outdoors in May for the return of its Wednesday Walks series. On May 10, a walking tour called, Look Up, Uniontown!, will begin and end at Storey Square and will highlight some of the city’s oldest and most historic buildings.
“It’s nice, especially, to have the indoor-outdoor series, and to add some new locations in the county to hear about,” Masi said. “I’m always excited to have these events.”
About 20 of 60 spots already have been filled for Spin for a Healthy Heart; session times will be assigned upon the RSVPs.
To register, go to http://bit.ly/3QBgMEH or email fayettelivingwell@gmail.com.
