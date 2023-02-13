Walk Your Way to Wellness

Submitted photo

A crowd gathers prior to a previous Walk Your Way to Wellness event at Mount Saint Macrina in Uniontown for Fayette Living Well Coalition’s Try it for Better Health series. This year, the coalition is adding indoor activities.

 Submitted photo

Fayette Living Well Coalition looks to provide year-round healthy activities through its Try it for Better Health series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.