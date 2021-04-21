The pandemic delayed the implementation of Fayette County’s Blue Zones Project, an initiative meant to help residents in an area live longer, healthier lives through community transformation programs.
Kristi Kassimer, the county’s public relations specialist and coordinator of the Fayette Living Well Coalition, said the FLWC is actively working to get the project back on track, noting it was initially set to kick off in March 2020.
“A National Geographic study identified the commonalities across the blue zone areas that have led to their longevity and vitality, which is discussed in Dan Buettner’s book, ‘The Blue Zones’,” Kassimer explained.
To identify blue zones, Buettner looked at different areas around the world where the average life expectancy was higher than normal. He studied the commonalities among them to come up with those things he believed led to longer lives.
One of the major similarities was increased natural movement — simple things like walking instead of driving or using stairs instead of an elevator. Diet also played a part, he found, noting that people who lived longer ate more fruits and vegetables and less meat. Lifestyle differences were a factor too, with those in blue zones volunteering more, surrounding themselves with good people, focusing on loved ones and relaxing.
Kassimer said the transformation the project would bring to the area will take years of effort that involves the entire community working together, including schools, government, businesses, organizations and individuals.
While members of the FLWC were disappointed that the Blue Zones Project was delayed, Kassimer said they used the last year to improve coalition branding and communication, and began to focus on aspects of life that were a priority during a time when people were under a lot of stress.
Working groups were established to focus on community health issues like mental wellness, substance abuse and physical health, she said.
The organization also focused on immediate community needs throughout the pandemic, and used the delay to communicate with Blue Zones team members about plans to bring the project to the county.
While they continue to prepare for the project, Kassimer said their strategy is to continue to work with their community partners to ensure the county continues to improve, even through the struggles COVID-19 continues to pose.
“The FLWC is committed to building a healthier community, working with our partners to improve the well-being of Fayette County and make healthy choices easier where we live, work and do business,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.