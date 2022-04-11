The recipients of LSA grant money were recognized during a recent ceremony to highlight the community projects that have been funded in Fayette County.
LSA funding is generated annually through the county’s share of gaming revenues derived from Nemacolin’s Lady Luck Casino in Wharton Township. Municipalities, redevelopment authorities, nonprofits and other community organizations are eligible to apply, and groups are encouraged to apply for multiple years.
Andrew French, executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, said many of the LSA grants were leveraged by more than $700,000 from other funding sources secured by the project applicants, creating a total impact of more than $1.5 million across Fayette County.
“I think the LSA Program is critical to Fayette County because it represents another somewhat flexible resource to help our communities implement these impactful projects,” French said.
The commissioners selected the 21 grant recipients in November and, from there, those projects were submitted for final approval to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which will administer the funding for those projects that receive approval through 2022.
The awarded projects include a neighborhood stabilization initiative, lifesaving equipment for the Redstone Township Police Department, a community awareness project for Crime Stoppers of Fayette County, an equipment-building expansion project in Stewart Township and funding for a project along the Sheepskin Trail in South Union Township.
South Union Township Supervisor Jason Scott said the $17,000 in LSA funds will go toward purchasing exercise equipment to be placed along the trail.
“We found that along the Great Allegheny Passage, the smaller communities are looking for something different,” he said.
While the supervisors still have to order the equipment, Scott said they’re considering rowing machines, stationary bicycles, weights and a pull-up bars, all of which will be placed in the small park area that the supervisors recently installed.
French said that although the LSA program is more flexible than other grant programs, allowing the county to fund a wide variety of projects across many categories.
“The best way to explain it is it’s one of the easier grants to apply for because it’s from in the county,” Scott said.
French said that, oftentimes, the projects are being implemented at the grassroots level, so it’s the local nonprofits or community groups or councils applying for funds and taking the initiative to get this funding for their communities,
“It’s good to recognize all their efforts and everything they do to engage their communities and make these projects succeed, since so many of our LSA projects leverage other dollars,” French said, adding that he always encourages everyone to apply each year because it identifies funding needs in the community. “We often find that if we aren’t able to fund a project through LSA, we can pretty successfully find other avenues for it, such as our hotel tax or tourism grants.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said programs like LSA are essential to progress in Fayette County because most entities don’t the extra funds waiting for a project to come along.
“For more entities, funding is almost always an impediment to getting anything done, so I’m pleased that we have LSA monies to offer, and I’m excited by the progress the projects we’re able to fund, whether in part or in full, represent,” Lohr said.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the LSA Program is a wonderful way for the commissioners to help as many Fayette County communities in all areas as they can.
“This round of funding was a good geographical representation of projects, reaching all corners of the county and covering a variety of funding categories,” Vicites said.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the LSA Program is an important part of Fayette County, because the municipalities, nonprofits and authorities use it for projects of community importance such as parks, playgrounds, new water lines and more.
“This reinvestment into our community helps make Fayette County a more attractive place to live and work,” Dunn said. “LSA is needed to fund the wants and wishlists; the extra things that truly can transform a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.