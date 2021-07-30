A manufacturing consortium has been announced in Fayette County.
Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, in conjunction with the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, Connellsville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mon Valley Alliance, announced the launch of the Fayette Manufacturing Consortium.
The consortium will connect Fayette County manufacturers and offer assistance resources for them to be competitive in a global marketplace, collaborate on enhancing local supply chains, share challenges and best practices and heighten public awareness of the industry in Fayette County.
A kickoff event will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and is open to any manufacturing business in Fayette County.
Representatives from Catalyst Connection, Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program and Steel Valley Alliance will speak on a variety of topics.
The event is free and can be attended either in person at the FNB Business Event Center (1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace) or virtually.
Register by contacting Sandy McClelland atsandym@faypenn.org or 724-437-7913.
