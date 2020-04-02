Members of the Fayette County Prison Board hired one person and terminated another during a brief special meeting Thursday.
Megan Mick was hired as the Fayette County Prison’s supervisor of records at a pay rate of $26.07 per hour.
The board also unanimously voted to terminate part-time corrections officer Lisa Phillips effective on April 2.
A reason for the termination was not disclosed.
Megan is a very hard working staff member transferring from a court office working with finances and criminal assessments. She is very familiar with DOC staff members and transport orders and will make a smooth transition. Hats off to Megan and the prison board for making a great choice.
