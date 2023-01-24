Charges have been filed against a Fayette County Prison inmate accused of indecent assault in December.
Megan Marie Bowlen, 29, of McClellandtown, was charged Friday by Uniontown City Police with indecent assault, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
The charges stem from a Dec. 20 incident at the prison in which a female inmate asleep in her cell was awakened by four female inmates who assaulted and inappropriately touched her.
Police obtained video from the prison and saw Bowlen hit the inmate multiple times in the face with her fist and then pushed her into her cell, court documents state.
The other inmates were not identified in the affidavit of probable cause.
In October, Bowlen and two other inmates, Nicole Lynn Lecorchick, 33, and Allie Nicole Ritenour, 31, went into another female inmate’s cell and began inappropriately touching her in an attempt to find drugs, according to the criminal complaint filed in that case.
Bowlen, Lecorchick and Ritenour are all awaiting preliminary hearings in that case.
Bowlen remains lodged in the Fayette County Prison on $10,000 bond and is awaiting a preliminary hearing to be scheduled for the December incident.
