A new program in Fayette County will allow those seeking help for addiction to turn over illegal drugs to law enforcement officers. Instead of criminal charges, they will get help enrolling in a treatment program.
“What we are doing here today is providing a safe haven to ask for help, to ask for that warm hand to guide them to treatment,” said state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We simply can’t arrest our way out of this crisis.”
Shapiro, county District Attorney Rich Bower and several other stakeholders came together Wednesday to introduce the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) program. Through LETI, anyone can turn over illegal drugs for personal use to Fayette County law enforcement officers (including police, sheriffs, probation or parole officers) and ask for help contacting treatment partners.
“We have seen the tragedies of addiction: lives lost, families destroyed and the widespread societal damage (addiction) has caused and continues to cause,” county Sheriff James Custer said. “This disease has claimed far too many lives and continues to ravage our communities.”
Jana Kyle, executive director of the county’s Drug and Alcohol Commission, said the program helps to remove the stigma of addiction. It is a disease, she said, and should be treated as such.
“The people have changed, the drugs have changed, and now we need to change our approach,” said Vincent Weaver, a board member of the Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Having struggled with addiction himself, Weaver said LETI will provide those in need of help a potentially lifesaving opportunity to reach out for help. He called the program “a tide to left all boats.”
Fayette is the ninth county in the state to join in the LETI initiative. And while the program’s focus is on all illegal drugs, Shapiro noted that last year opioids killed nearly 3,000 Pennsylvanians. Over the past five years, 272 Fayette Countians died from opioids, he said.
Bower said LETI has the potential to help both in saving lives and with the court system. He said his office has handled more than 4,500 drug cases within the past five years, many of which involve small amounts of marijuana. He said he supports changing small marijuana possession charges from misdemeanor charges to summary citations, something the legislature would have to do.
Doing so would help free up court resources, he said, and potentially help those using marijuana to seek help.
Custer, along with several other law enforcement officers, stood ready to embrace the LETI program on Wednesday, hoping their involvement will make a positive difference.
“It’s what I believe is the most important initiative that is going to strengthen our ties in our communities in a time when these relationships across the country are being strained,” Custer said. “We can now encourage individuals with substance abuse disorder to seek help from law enforcement, and most importantly, save lives.”
